New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Van Heusen Men's Flex Slim-Fit Suit
$100 $395
free shipping
Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Flex Slim-Fit Suit in several colors (Bright Navy pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 50
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Suits Macy's Van Heusen
Men's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register