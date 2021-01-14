New
Van Heusen Men's Flex Plain Slim Fit Suit
$60 $395
free shipping

That's $335 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a brand name men's suit in general.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • In several colors (Navy pictured)
