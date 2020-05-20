Open Offer in New Tab
25 mins ago
Valhalla Supermassive Effects Plug-In for PC / Mac
free

Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now

Tips
  • It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
Features
  • tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
  • multiphase delay modulation
  • density control
  • 8 presets
  • VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
