Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
JCPenney · 14 mins ago
Valentine's Day Jewelry Sale at JCPenney
Up to 60% off + Up to extra 25% off
$3.95 pickup

Save on a little something for that special someone, including rings, earrings, necklaces, watches, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "FRESH20" to get the extra discount.
  • Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Select items may be available for free same-day pickup, and orders of $25 or more bag free ship-to-store pickup.)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry JCPenney
Women's Valentine's Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register