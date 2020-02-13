Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a little something for that special someone, including rings, earrings, necklaces, watches, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
These popular silicone rings are available in a wide range of sizes and colors. Shop Now at Amazon
Bag savings on UGG, Fitbit, Calvin Klein, Socialite, Boss, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Most items are $20 or less. Shop Now at Macy's
Celebrating a special Valentine's Day? Or anniversary? Or you just want to do something nice for yourself? Target has a variety of earrings, necklaces, and rings to suit any gifting need you might have. Shop Now at Target
It's the lowest price we could find by $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $98 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any bread machine. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at JCPenney
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at JCPenney
