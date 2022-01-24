Many items, including AirPods, AirTags, and iPads, can be custom-engraved for free for a more personal gift. Shop Now at Apple
It's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
That's $39 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pezzs_inc via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does have a 30-day return policy.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
AirPods start from $109.99, and Apple Watches start from $169.99. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS Aluminum Case Smart Watch for $329.99 ($30 off list).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
It's a savings of 96% off the list price. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- touch control
- Model: PD-BH1082BK
Clip the $49.01 coupon on the product page to bag the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $50 less than Apple charges direct. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in 41mm in several colors (Midnight pictured).
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKMX3LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 7MP true depth front camera
- 12.0MP Wide camera, 10.0MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio
- Model: MXDH2LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
