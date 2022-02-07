Vesync · 12 mins ago
$24 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN12" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- app control
- timer
- 16 million colors
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
GE Refresh 60W-Equivalent Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb 4-Pack
$6.79 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Daylight at this price.
Features
- 800-lumen
- medium base
- Model: 42978
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Feit Light Bulbs at Ace Hardware
Up to 50% off
free delivery w/ $50
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
GE 90W-Equivalent PAR38 LED Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack
$24 $30
pickup
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. (We couldn't find this contractor pack elsewhere, but at about $2 per bulb, it's a fantastic price for a PAR38 LED bulb in general, especially from a well-known brand name.)
Update: The price has dropped to $23.99. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- 90 Watt replacement using only 10 Watts (900 lumens)
- Rated to last 6 years based on 3 hours per day use
- Purports to save $66 dollars in energy per bulb vs. 90-Watt incandescent, over the bulb's life
- Model: 93129418
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Philips Hue White 2-Count A19 LED Smart Bulb
$15 $30
pickup
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- warm white
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
Vesync · 3 mos ago
Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier + Two Filters Combo
$200 $270
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HWN01" to save $10, for a total of $70 off list price. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration
- QuietKEAP technology
- for rooms up to 400-sq. ft.
- includes extra filter
Vesync · 12 mins ago
Levoit 6L Smart Cool Mist Humidifier
$62 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN11" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Vesync
Tips
- In Gray or Blue.
Features
- compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable mist
- top-fill design
- Model: Classic 300S
Sign In or Register