Valcambi Suisse 1-oz. Gold Bar w/ Assay Card for $1,898
New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Valcambi Suisse 1-oz. Gold Bar w/ Assay Card
$1,898
free shipping

That's a $77 low. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Don't mind paying via e-check, wire transfer, or Bitcoin? You can get it for $20 less at silvergoldbull.com.
  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
Features
  • uncirculated
  • 999.9 fineness
  • 1 troy oz.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Comics & Collectibles eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register