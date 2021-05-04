Vacuums & Floor Care at HSN: Up to 20% off

New
HSN · 42 mins ago
up to 20% off
shipping varies
Brands like Bissell, Dyson, iRobot, and Shark are all discounted, with savings on over 100 varieties. Shop Now at HSN
Tips
- Many items ship free; otherwise, shipping starts at $3.50.
- Pictured is the Shark Apex UpLight DuoClean Vacuum for $219.99 (low by $24).
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Vacuums and Cleaners at Wayfair
from $13
free shipping w/ $35
Choose from over 200 different options including handheld vacuums, wet/dry vacuums, stick vacuums, and steam cleaners from brands like Sun Joe, Bissell, Black + Decker, or Armor All. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is the Armor All Portable Wet Dry Vac for $41.96 (a low by $8).
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Bed Bath & Beyond · 1 mo ago
Dyson at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to $100 off
free shipping w/ $39
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GeeMo 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$48 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XA9FJ2BJ" to drop this to $2 under our mention from last month, and make it a low today by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by GeeMo via Amazon.
Features
- 2.5-hour run time per charge
- 10,000PA max suction
- LED battery indicator
- HEPA filtration
- Model: G130
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
iRobot Robotic Vacuums and Mops at Amazon
up to 43% off
free shipping
There are 9 to save on, with prices starting from $199. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum for $399 ($301 off)
HSN · 3 wks ago
Arcade1Up 2-in-1 Countercade w/ Pac-Man and Galaga Games
$100 $150
$8 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at HSN
Features
- authentic gameplay and artwork
- classic arcade joystick
- upgraded high resolution 8" LCD display
- built-in speakers
- measures 16" x 11.5" x 10"
Sign In or Register