Up to 50% off
free shipping
Keep it real people. Real clean and real savings! Discounts on a variety of certified refurbished vacuums from brands like Hoover, Prolux, iRobot, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd-party sellers.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum for $349.99 ($600 new).
Related Offers
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop
$198 $300
free shipping
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Home Depot · 5 days ago
RIGID 4-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum
$50 $80
pickup only
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Engindot 5-Gallon 3-in-1 Wet/Dry Vacuum
$50 $100
free shipping
Take half off with coupon code "50EDBWRX". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ENGiNDOT Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 5.5 peak HP
- 18.5KPa suction
- 13.1-foot power cord
- extra-long hose
- 2 extension wands
- blower nozzle, crevice nozzle, fur integrated nozzle, and sofa nozzle
- replaceable HEPA filter
Walmart · 1 day ago
Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum
$99 $199
free shipping
That's less than half the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- HEPA filter
- extendable hose w/ up to 11 feet total reach
- Model: CU50WM
eBay · 1 wk ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's Cyber Hoodie
$20 $60
free shipping
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Phone Deals at eBay
Up to 73% off
free shipping
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
eBay · 2 days ago
Technical Pro 1000-Watt Professional Receiver
$90 $140
free shipping
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
Features
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
