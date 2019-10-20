New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2
$43
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price for the blue version.
Features
  • 55 digital and analog customizable watch faces
  • games
  • two cameras
