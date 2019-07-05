New
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
$11 $19
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the VCNY Paper Shag 2-Piece Bath Rug Set in Natural for $14.25. Coupon code "JULY4" cuts it to $10.68. Opt for $4 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one 17x24" bath rug
- one 20x30" bath rug
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 day ago
Whim by Martha Stewart Full/Queen Headboard Pillow
$35 $100
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Full/Queen Headboard Pillow in Grey for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $65 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Kohler Wellworth Single Flush Round Toilet
$119
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the Kohler Wellworth Classic Single Flush Round Toilet for $119. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1.28 GPF
- includes installation hardware
- standard height seating
- Model: K-11464-0
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to offer the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 22 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
