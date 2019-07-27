- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the VCNY Home Paris Eiffel Tower 15-Piece Bath Bundle for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the VCNY Home Merry Gifts 14-Piece Bath Set for $13.99 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Small Textured Memory Foam Bath Mat in Beige for $4.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Crimson for $4.88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kohler Cachet Nightlight Quiet-Close Toilet Seat in White for $31.67 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
SonTiy Sanitary Ware via Amazon offers the SonTiy Hand Held Bidet Toilet Sprayer in Chrome for $49.95. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "42V9FU2M" to drop the price to $19.98. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
