Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Details
Expires 7/24/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Honeywell 24-Ft. Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights
$24 $40
free shipping
Honeywell LED Lighting via Amazon offers its Honeywell 24-Foot Waterproof Outdoor LED String Lights for $39.99. Coupon code "JKYRPD7Y" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- can link up to 70 strands
Features
- commercial grade
- flat or hanging mount
- 8 vintage-style plastic LED bulbs
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lithonia Lighting 6" 13W Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light
$16 $33
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Lithonia Lighting 6" 13-watt Dimmable LED Recessed Ceiling Light in 3000K White for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $17 off, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,020 lumens
Amazon · 1 yr ago
Jackyled Motion-Activated LED Strip Light
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $12
Jackyled Direct via Amazon offers its Jackyled 4.9-Foot Motion-Activated Waterproof USB LED Strip Light / Night Light in Warm White for $13.99. Coupon code "CTUKGY7Z" drops that to $7.55. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It connects to a USB power source or battery pack (included) and is intended to mounted in areas where it can be used as a night light, such as the bottom of a bed frame. It features 45 LEDs and a 30-second auto-shut off. Deal ends December 5, 2019.
Update: Expiration info has been fixed.
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Sunex Tools 5-Piece 1/2" Drive Socket Extension Set
$29
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Sunex Tools 5-Piece 1/2" Drive Socket Extension Set for $29.01 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Features
- contains the most popular sizes and torque ratings needed in the automotive service industry
- Model: 2450
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
