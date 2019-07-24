New
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • adjustable gooseneck
  • Model: 19738-000
  • Expires 7/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
hptn
no such thing as 7.99
20 min ago