Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 29 mins ago
Utica Essential Cotton Hand Towel
$4 $8
free shipping w/ $25

That's $4 under what you'd pay at a local Walmart. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "VIP" to get this price.
  • Available in several colors (Basil pictured).
  • Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
Features
  • 100% cotton
  • measures 15" x 25"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Towels Macy's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register