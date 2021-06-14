Used Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB 4G LTE Smartphone for $303
New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Used Unlocked Apple iPhone XS 64GB 4G LTE Smartphone
$303 $999
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, $696 below list, and the best price we've seen for this in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
  • In Space Gray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked iOS Smartphone Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register