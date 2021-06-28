Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $464

It's $236 less than a new one and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors.
- Sold by Electro-Wireless via eBay.
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
It's around $115 below what you'd expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at Glyde
- GSM & CDMA
- 12MP front camera; 7MP selfie
- 4.7" 1334x750 display
That's the best price we could find by $30, and $189 less than buying a new one directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Black, Red, or White.
- No warranty information is provided.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Zagg
- Available at this price in Black.
- protective battery case w/ wireless charging & access to Lightning port
Apply code "ZC97ME3O" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lrkwxk via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "IDVXQSOL" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black/Red pictured).
- anodized aluminum edge frame
- military grade full body protection
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Get this price via coupon code "ASICS-SUMMER" and save $92 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In White/White/Black or Black/Black/Chracoal
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's a low by at least $15 and the best price we've seen for a refurb pair. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Oulet via Walmart
- No warranty information is provided
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
These prices are around $109 to $608 less than you'd pay for new models elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Space Gray/Black pictured).
- They're backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($109 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $169.99 ($139 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $179.99. ($484 less than new model).
- Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $189.99. ($608 less than new model).
