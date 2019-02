Today only, A4C offers the used Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch for Verizon in Black forwith. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's $50 under the lowest price for a refurbished unit.) This smartwatch features an Exynos7270 1GHz dual-core processor, 1.3" 360x360 super AMOLED touchscreen with Gorilla Glass SR+, and heart rate monitor.No warranty information is provided, but it is covered by an A4C 30-day "just because" return policy.