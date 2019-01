ARM Cortex-A7 1GHz dual core processor

1.2" 360x360 touchscreen

512MB RAM & 4GB internal storage

WiFi & 3G or 4G via AT&T (data plan required)

Bluetooth 4.1

42mm stainless steel case and elastomer strap

As one of its daily deals, A4C offers the used Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch for AT&T in Dark Gray forwith. That's tied with our mention of a used T-Mobile model from four days ago as the best price we've seen for a Gear S2. (It's $70 under the lowest price for a refurb AT&T model today.) Deal ends today. Features include:Note: It includes the A4C 30-day "just because" return policy.