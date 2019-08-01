New
Used Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Phone for Boost Mobile
$90 $300
free shipping

Today only, Boost Mobile offers the used Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "AUGFLASH2019" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our February mention, $210 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

  • Note: A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4K video recording at 30fps
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Code "AUGFLASH2019"
