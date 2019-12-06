Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Used MSI GE63 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$662
free shipping

That's $338 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM, 256 SSD, 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 8RE-077US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops eBay MSI
Core i7 16 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register