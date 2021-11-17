Unless you're familiar with the Birkin craze, you might think that spending close to $7,500 on a bag is insane. But, these Hermes statement leather bags have become one of the most coveted designer items of the 21st century. For this particular Vermillion Swish model with gold hardware, you'd pay an extra $3,000 to $4,000 for a pre-owned one elsewhere, while a new bag was recently auctioned off at Sotheby's for $17,000. The resale value on these pieces are generally high and many people purchase them as collectibles. Buy Now at eBay
- It's covered by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee.
- This is a pre-owned item that features some scuffs on the interior and exterior, while the hardware may feature some scratches. (This can be seen in the photographs and is noted by the product "Condition" near the end of the page.)
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on clearance handbags, totes, slides, clothes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Coach Court Tote With Ruching pictured for $128 (70% off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.
We're still almost two weeks away but save now with Black Friday prices on handbags, wallets, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "BLACKFRIDAY" to save sitewide on women's handbags, men's wallets and watches, totes, and more. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Women's Toggle Pebble Grain Domed Satchel for $180.60 after coupon ($77 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
