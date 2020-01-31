Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 46 mins ago
Used Food Saver FM5200-015 2-in-1 Food Preservation System
$46 $54
free shipping

That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • The discount applies in-cart.
  • This item is a Grade B refurbished product that has been inspected, tested, and restored to the original manufacturer's operating specifications.
  • retractable handheld sealer
  • express bag maker
  • one touch vacuum and seal bar
  • rapid marinate mode
  • includes an assortment of bags
Comments
