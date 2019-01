sweat and water resistance

dual-driver acoustics

on-board controls and microphone

up to 12 hours of playback per charge

As one of its daily deals, A4C offers the used Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black forwith. That's $10 less than yesterday's refurb mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a new pair today. Deal ends today. Features include:A 30-day "just because" return policy applies.