eBay · 26 mins ago
Used Apple iPhone XS 64GB Phone for Sprint
$407 $479
free shipping

That's $62 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere and the best price we've seen for this iPhone in any condition, locked or unlocked. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • Add it to your cart to get this price.
  • A 90-day seller warranty applies.
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
