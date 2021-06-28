Used Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone for $235
Used Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$235 $350
free shipping

That's a $5 drop from our mention last week, the best price we've seen for a new or used model, and currently $115 less than the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electro-Wireless via eBay.
  • In Space Gray.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
