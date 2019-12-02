Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen and $92 less than the best deal for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Best price we've seen and a low now by $19. Buy Now at Costco
That's within $22 of the best deal we've seen for a refurb (this is new) and the lowest price for a new one now by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of Garmin's handheld GPS devices, radar tail lights, and GPS running smartwatches, with prices starting at $150 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the best price we've seen for this model, including open-box units (this one is factory-sealed.) Amazon charges $14 more.
Update: Shipping is now $9.99. Buy Now at eBay
Save up to $200 on Garmin Fēnix 5, Quatix5, and Tactix Charlie styles. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save further on electronics, clothing, accessories, and much more with the best sitewide points offer we've seen from Rakuten this year. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $54 under September mention, $47 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the credit, that's $196 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
The Apple 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. During the 4-day shopping event, which runs through Cyber Monday, you can get a gift card of up to $200 with the purchase of select products. Plus, you can get free, fast shipping or opt for in-store pickup at your local Apple Store. Shop Now at Apple
That's $34 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've ever seen for this iPhone. It's a low now by $32 for a refurb model. (It's also the lowest price we could find today for one in a similar condition by $60.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
It's back in stock! That's $20 less than Black Friday deals from a plethora of other stores and easily the best price we've seen. It's honestly unheard of for the latest iPad model to be discounted this much so quickly.
Update: It's now available in-store only. Buy Now at Target
