Today only, A4C offers the used Apple AirPort Extreme 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Base Station forwith. That's $30 below our mention from a year ago and $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It's compatible with most WiFi-driven devices and features a USB 2.0 input.Note: No warranty information is provided, but it's covered by A4C's 30-day "just because" return policy.