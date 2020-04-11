Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Urban Shop Adult Soft Web Chair
$30 $72
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • measures 27" x 27" x 24"
  • foldable steel frame
  • polyester upholstery
  • 225-lb. capacity
