eBay · 1 hr ago
Urban Laptop Briefcase
$10 $30
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Amazon matches this price.
Features
  • Available in Black/Orange
  • Room for laptops up to 15.6" in size
  • Padded shoulder strap
  • Interior pockets
  • Padded laptop compartment
  • Model: UBN101-4
