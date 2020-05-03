Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette
$25 $49
free shipping w/ $25

That's $24 less than most stores charge for this Naked palette; a series of palettes that are enduring cult favorites for a reason. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • Belk charges the same price.
Features
  • 12 cherry neutrals, ranging from ivory to rose gold to black cherry
  • a mix of matte, metallic, and shimmer eyeshadows
  • Expires 5/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
