It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Nordstrom offers the Urban Decay Lo-Fi Lip Mousse in several colors (Boom pictured) for $11 with free shipping. That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Vancle via Amazon offers the Vanelc Liquid Eyebrow Pen in Chestnut for $12.99. Coupon code "VCSTMB01" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Beauty Glazed via Amazon offers the Beauty Glazed Popping 35-Color Eye Shadow Palette for $11.88. Coupon code "4R2AK9GQ" drops the price to $7.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shany via Rakuten offers the Shany Makeup Premium Beauty Sponge Blender Puff Set for $14.95. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts the price to $11.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Goodlife Men's Sun Faded Zip Front Stretch Cotton Terry Hoodie in Goodlife Navy (pictured) or Black for $84.90 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
