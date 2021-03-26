New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Urban Decay Cosmetics Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $89

Save on eyeshadow, concealer, lip gloss, makeup brushes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Urban Decay On The Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette for $9.97 ($15 off).
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Makeup Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register