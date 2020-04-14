Personalize your DealNews Experience
Beginning April 19, Sam's Club will open its doors to first responders and healthcare workers every Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm. Best of all, no membership is required. Masks will be distributed and social distancing observed. Shop Now at Facebook
Give your living space a refresh with these discounts on home improvement items. Shop Now at Build.com
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
Save up to $1,500 on TVs, PCs, mattresses, and more. Plus, get it shipped today for free! Shop Now at BuyDig
Just answer a few question to get your free bottle. Shop Now at Facebook
Whether you're focused on boosting immunity, managing pain, or tackling seasonal allergies, we've rounded up a bundle of hot deals to help you restock your medicine chest. Shop Now
Can't make it to the gym? Me and everyone else neither! But fret not, for Planet Fitness is streaming home work-ins every day so that you don't miss out on those sweet gains! It'll boost your immune system and best of all, you don't have to pay anything! (Maybe chuck them a like or positive review though!) Shop Now at Facebook
Available when you are in your uniform, or simply show your healthcare ID. One per transaction. Shop Now at Facebook
