35 mins ago
Upcoming: Wendy's 4-Piece Spicy and Crispy Nuggets
free
drive-thru orders

Freebies are always a good thing. This extends to free food! Pick up a 4-piece chicken nugget pack on Friday, April 24! That will save you a buck on the regular menu price. Shop Now

Tips
  • Drive-thru orders only.
Features
  • No purchase necessary.
  • Expires 4/24/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 5/5
