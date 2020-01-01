Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
There are several different activities and craft projects for your kids to access online. Keep them occupied with everything from bear hunts, to origami, coloring in, story time, and more. Shop Now at Build-A-Bear Workshop
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
Keep the kids' engaged and learning at home. Shop Now at Scholastic
Save on over 200 items, including car seats, strollers, Cozy Toes, bags, and more. Shop Now at Albee Baby
More entertainment for kids stuck inside/at home! There are books for kids ages 0-2 all the way to 9-12 years old. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
