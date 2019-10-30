New
Taco Bell · 26 mins ago
Upcoming: Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco
free
in stores or order online / via mobile app

Credit Trea Turner with the Washington Nationals for stealing a base and procuring your free taco. Shop Now at Taco Bell

Features
  • In stores on October 30th from 2 pm to 6 pm
  • Order anytime, all day via tacobell.com or the Taco Bell app
  • No purchase is necessary. A limit of one free taco per person applies.
↑ less
Buy from Taco Bell
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/30/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Restaurants Taco Bell
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register