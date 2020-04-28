Open Offer in New Tab
Taco Bell · 46 mins ago
Upcoming: Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco
Free w/ drive-thru on 4/28

It's a free taco, for April 28 only. A warm ray of sunshine on your unsuspecting digestive system. Shop Now at Taco Bell

  • only for drive-thru orders (or order ahead through the Taco Bell website or app for drive-thru pickup)
  • choose a Flamin’ Hot or Nacho Cheese taco
