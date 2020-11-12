New
Upcoming: Sony Playstation 5 Console
Stock available at 9 pm ET for $499
free shipping

Stock is expected to sell out extremely fast for these much-anticipated consoles, so preload the page, have your checkout information ready to go (it may benefit you to make an account to move through checkout even faster), and refresh quickly. May the odds be ever in your favor. Buy Now at Walmart

  • The Digital console version with no disc drive will also be available at 9 pm ET for $399. Search "585757421" to get the sale page.
1 comment
ImPhlip
I can wait.
1 hr 42 min ago