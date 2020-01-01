Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 50 mins ago
Upcoming: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Android Smartphones pre-orders
up to $850 off w/ trade-in
free shipping

Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy

  • Pre-orders will start on February 21.
  • Click "Estimate your trade-in value" to find your phone model and your credit value.
Details
