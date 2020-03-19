Open Offer in New Tab
Facebook
Upcoming: Rita's Italian Ice
for free

Thursday, March 19, noon to 9pm (local time): avail of a free Italian ice in your preferred flavor and in a special First Day of Spring cup. Opportunities like this come rarely. Do what must be done. Shop Now at Facebook

Features
  • Delciousness and ice
  • Expires 3/19/2020
