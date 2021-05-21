Upcoming: Regal Cinemas Family Movie Tickets: $1
Regal Entertainment Group · 1 hr ago
Upcoming: Regal Cinemas Family Movie Tickets
$1

See movies at Regal Cinemas for a buck on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this summer. Shop Now at Regal Entertainment Group

  • Check participating theatres for feature start times.
  • Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Dog's Way Home, Smallfoot, Playing With Fire, Storks, LEGO Movie, and more
