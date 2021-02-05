New
Upcoming: Krispy Kreme Double Dozen
$13

All weekend long, head over to your local Krispy Kreme where they are offering two dozen donuts for $13. That's a savings of $7 to $9. Buy Now at Krispy Kreme

  • Choose either two Original Glazed dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen.
  • Limit 4.
