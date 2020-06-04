Open Offer in New Tab
Upcoming: Burger King
2 Free Kids Meals w/ any mobile app order
free shipping w/ $10

On March 23, at participating locations, Burger King will offer two free kids meals with any purchase made through its mobile app. Shop Now

  • Purportedly, if your order is over $10 (with or without the freebies), you'll get free delivery too.
  • Valid on takeout, drive-thru, and delivery orders.
  • Redeemable redeemed once per day through April 6.
  • Expires 4/6/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
