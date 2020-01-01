Personalize your DealNews Experience
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
Getting your phone fixed for free is one of the perks offered to local heroes who own Samsung phones. The store is also extending employee discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. Shop Now at Samsung
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
It's $14.01 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $118 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a selection of Powerbot robotic vacuums, including pet varieties, with prices starting at $279 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen for just the TV alone. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's around $250 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
