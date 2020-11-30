GameStop · 19 mins ago
Up to $200 in credit towards PS5 / Xbox Series X/S preorders
w/ trade-in

Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console. Shop Now at GameStop

  • Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
  • Not valid towards cash trades.
  • Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
  • Trade in the following:
  • Xbox One X
  • PS4 Pro
  • Nintendo Switch
  • PS4 1TB
  • Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Xbox One S
  • PS4 500GB
  • Xbox One 500GB
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 24 min ago
2 comments
capotril
I just saw the ad under the search tab lol. couldn't edit my last post.
1 hr 8 min ago
capotril
I can't find any console that'll give you $200 for trading in, I'd get $175 for either my ps4 pro or my xbox one X 1Tb
1 hr 19 min ago