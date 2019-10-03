New
Unlocked ZTE Axon M Z999 64GB Dual Screen GSM Android Phone
$139
free shipping

That's $106 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $11.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Cellfeee via eBay
  • 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz dual-core processors
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 20MP rear camera
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Comments
