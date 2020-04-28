Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by a buck, and you'll get to spend time with a scary teacher that isn't your parent. Shop Now at Google Play
Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout are completely free until May 1st. Shop Now
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
Betteryourlife via Walmart offers the Xiaomi First Generation WiFi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $289.99. With free shipping, that's $145 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
