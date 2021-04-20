It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Umidigi-US-Official via eBay.
- Available in Orange or Yellow.
- Android 10
- MediaTek Helio G95 2.95GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 2400x1080 (1080p) display
- IP68 waterproof
-
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's $2 under our mention from last week, $532 off list, and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Available in Midnight Black or Lilac Purple.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Save on men's and women's styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS direct via eBay.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's Gel-Torrance Shoes for $46.95 ($18 off).
