- MediaTek Helio G25 Cortex-A53 octa-core CPU
- Sold by Umidigi-US-Official via Amazon.
- Available in several colors.
- MediaTek Helio G25 Cortex-A53 octa-core CPU
- 6.53" HD+ 20:9 Waterdrop display
- 3GB + 64GB eMMC
- 8MP front camera; 13MP rear camera
- fingerprint scanner
- GPS/CDMA
Expires 10/7/2021
Published 29 min ago
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care.
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's a savings of $39 off list price.
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor
- 6.5" HD+ display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 48MP triple camera system
- Android 10
- Model: XT2083-1
That's $65 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $200 for this phone in refurb condition or from $250 new today.
Update: The price dropped to $129.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This device has a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but this doesn't affect the functionality of the device.
- A 90-day functionality warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more.
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
