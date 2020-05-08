Open Offer in New Tab
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Teracube 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$254 $299
$3 shipping

Haven't heard of this brand? After coupon code "DN15" that's a $72 low for this recently-released smartphone with an unheard-of warranty. Buy Now at StackSocial

Features
  • 6.2" 1080x2280 IPS display w/ Gorilla Glass
  • MediaTek Helio P60 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 12+5MP dual rear cameras
  • hybrid dual SIM and microSD slots
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • 4-year manufacturer warranty w/ flat $39 repair fee
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 5/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

1 comment
samevo8
Note LTE bands supported 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 17 . If you're on T-Mobile, you may want a phone that supports 66 and 71 as well.
1 hr ago